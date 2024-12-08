Quarry LP Has $91,000 Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Quarry LP raised its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 181.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in CarMax by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,642,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 740.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 946,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,274,000 after purchasing an additional 834,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter worth $559,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CarMax from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $86.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.60. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.38 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

