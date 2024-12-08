Quarry LP Takes $114,000 Position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mission Produce during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVO opened at $12.67 on Friday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $898.43 million, a PE ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.23. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.90 million. Analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVO. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 51,615 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $685,447.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,219,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,876,473.92. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay A. Pack sold 22,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $295,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,115,160 shares in the company, valued at $14,954,295.60. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,360 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

