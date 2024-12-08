SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 32.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 368.3% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 151.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.50 to $59.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.46.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $57.55 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $58.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.69% and a return on equity of 85.03%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 134.51%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

