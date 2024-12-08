SageView Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.2% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. UBS Group lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

IPG opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average is $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

