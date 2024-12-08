SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,351,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after acquiring an additional 69,084 shares during the last quarter. Slotnik Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $1,401,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 10.2% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 433,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 40,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

About Paramount Global

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -2.43%.

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.