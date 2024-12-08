Shawn Patrick Mclaughlin Buys 195 Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Shawn Patrick Mclaughlin acquired 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.50 per share, with a total value of $13,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,927.50. The trade was a 0.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BHRB opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $75.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the second quarter worth $213,000.

BHRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

