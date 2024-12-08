Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Position Lifted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,709 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.34 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.34. The company has a market cap of $195.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Shell Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

SHEL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded Shell to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shell

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.