SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) vs. Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) Financial Analysis

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sentage and SHF”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentage $150,000.00 36.72 -$1.90 million N/A N/A SHF $17.56 million 1.32 -$17.28 million $0.17 2.45

Sentage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SHF.

Get Sentage alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sentage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of SHF shares are held by institutional investors. 62.4% of Sentage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.5% of SHF shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentage N/A N/A N/A SHF 36.34% 10.24% 5.66%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Sentage and SHF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sentage has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SHF beats Sentage on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sentage

(Get Free Report)

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About SHF

(Get Free Report)

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado. SHF Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Partner Colorado Credit Union.

Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.