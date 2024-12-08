SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.12. 181,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 338,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKYX. Roth Capital upgraded shares of SKYX Platforms to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of SKYX Platforms in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on SKYX Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $114.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -2,824.47.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. SKYX Platforms had a negative return on equity of 353.92% and a negative net margin of 44.92%. The business had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SKYX Platforms Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SKYX Platforms by 11.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 273,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SKYX Platforms by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 121,358 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of SKYX Platforms by 22.5% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 286,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 52,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in SKYX Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company’s first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling’s electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

