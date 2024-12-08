SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $84,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading

Shares of GLD stock opened at $242.95 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $183.15 and a 12-month high of $257.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

