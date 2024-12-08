Spectral (SPEC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $146.09 Million

Spectral (SPEC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Spectral has a total market cap of $146.09 million and $15.51 million worth of Spectral was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectral token can now be bought for about $14.13 or 0.00014101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spectral has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectral alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99,996.85 or 0.99789460 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99,648.98 or 0.99442313 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Spectral Token Profile

Spectral’s launch date was May 7th, 2024. Spectral’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,339,134 tokens. The official website for Spectral is www.spectrallabs.xyz. Spectral’s official Twitter account is @spectral_labs.

Spectral Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectral (SPEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Spectral has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 14,104,696.9 in circulation. The last known price of Spectral is 13.67181664 USD and is down -6.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $17,342,870.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spectrallabs.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectral directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectral should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectral using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectral and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.