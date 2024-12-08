Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives $4.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.
A number of research firms recently commented on SPRB. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.
Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Spruce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 62.10% and a negative net margin of 555.23%. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
