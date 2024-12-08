State Street Corp Buys 759,869 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

State Street Corp increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,958,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759,869 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $842,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Dollar General by 79.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 177,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after buying an additional 78,785 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 23.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 46.4% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 59.7% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Dollar General by 79.7% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. This trade represents a 2.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,819.75. This trade represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Bernstein Bank decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Daiwa America lowered Dollar General from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE DG opened at $81.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $72.12 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.88%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

