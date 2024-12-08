Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 23,447 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,447 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $40,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.05.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO stock opened at $177.85 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.45 and a 1-year high of $178.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.86. The company has a market capitalization of $100.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 19.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $10,090,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,104,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,114,495.01. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $863,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at $55,332,552.04. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,600 shares of company stock worth $34,186,128. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

