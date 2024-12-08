StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

SUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.50 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.50 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.81.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 6.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Waycross Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.0% in the second quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 41,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 6.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 147.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

