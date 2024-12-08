Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 610,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 125,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $22,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 82.8% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Desjardins raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4089 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.82%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

