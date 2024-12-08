Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Trading Up 1% – Should You Buy?

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.31. Approximately 2,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 14,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.
Sunlands Technology Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $86.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40.
Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile
Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sunlands Technology Group
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.