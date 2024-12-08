Synapse (SYN) Trading 30.2% Higher This Week

Synapse (SYN) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. Synapse has a market capitalization of $171.79 million and approximately $18.01 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded up 30.2% against the US dollar. One Synapse token can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00000951 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 214,253,738 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

