Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 92.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $2,156,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in Sysco by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,265,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,983,000 after purchasing an additional 168,163 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $519,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,080. The trade was a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $216,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,955 shares in the company, valued at $966,831.65. The trade was a 18.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,971 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Sysco Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $80.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.92. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.
Sysco Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.44%.
Sysco Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
