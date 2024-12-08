T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $244.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. BNP Paribas raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $209.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of TMUS opened at $243.78 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $153.84 and a twelve month high of $248.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.82.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at $357,627,872. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 342,750 shares of company stock valued at $73,356,824. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

