Tenere Capital LLC Acquires 45,992 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Tenere Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,992 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne makes up about 3.4% of Tenere Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $12,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,879,000 after buying an additional 290,510 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,371 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 81,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.
Bio-Techne Price Performance
Shares of TECH stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.75. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $61.16 and a one year high of $85.57.
Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.
Bio-Techne Company Profile
Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.
