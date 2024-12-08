Tenere Capital LLC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tenere Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,023 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,030,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Tenere Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.3% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 960 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $549.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $505.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $586.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.72%.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target (down from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $603.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.84.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

