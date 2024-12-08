The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) CMO Sells $134,751.52 in Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) CMO Jane Prior sold 3,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $134,751.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 130,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,017.04. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jane Prior also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Jane Prior sold 3,888 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $143,894.88.

Vita Coco Trading Up 0.7 %

COCO opened at $36.31 on Friday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $37.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COCO. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 271.4% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vita Coco by 40.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Vita Coco by 1,155.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 16,538.1% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

