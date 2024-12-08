Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Stock Price Down 12.7% – What’s Next?

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.21 and last traded at $19.90. 141,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 40,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.
Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.
