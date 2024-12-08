Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of TRT stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 million, a P/E ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $7.88.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
