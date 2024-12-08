Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 39,500 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 144.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $26,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 32.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $3,115,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 32.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,397,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $687.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $516.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.70, a P/E/G ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.01. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.78 and a 52-week high of $698.67.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 8,182 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total transaction of $2,985,284.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,298,548.08. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total value of $1,643,885.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,449,733.75. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 137,921 shares of company stock valued at $63,093,907 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXON. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.