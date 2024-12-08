Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3,165.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $36,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Citic Securities started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a $288.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.14.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.8 %

NXPI stock opened at $218.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $201.58 and a twelve month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.