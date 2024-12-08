Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $30.23 Million Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 121.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Nova were worth $30,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Nova by 438.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Nova during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nova in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nova by 15.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Nova from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Nova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.80.

Nova Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $195.18 on Friday. Nova Ltd. has a 1-year low of $124.42 and a 1-year high of $247.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.00 and a 200-day moving average of $207.95.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

