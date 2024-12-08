Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $34.82 Million Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,440,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $34,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $10.01 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.90.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 36,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $276,923.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,298.21. The trade was a 21.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Boone sold 16,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $163,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,011.88. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,358 shares of company stock worth $3,435,118 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.97.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

