Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 98,400 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $24,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $165.43 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $165.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

