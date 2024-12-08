Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.13% of Pentair worth $21,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 165.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $357,615.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,853.44. This trade represents a 15.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PNR opened at $108.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.92. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $66.18 and a twelve month high of $110.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.53 million. Pentair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

