United Services Automobile Association Sells 2,891 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 982.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,895,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,596 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,693,000 after buying an additional 3,357,329 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $83,562,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,029,000. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,900,000 after acquiring an additional 463,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. This represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This represents a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

