United Services Automobile Association Sells 7,677 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,818 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $774,766,000 after acquiring an additional 989,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,951,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $601,730,000 after purchasing an additional 135,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,922,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $600,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,137 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,113,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $498,310,000 after purchasing an additional 421,989 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,847,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $411,052,000 after purchasing an additional 223,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.38. General Motors has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.12%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $502,671.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,787.13. The trade was a 52.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at $37,040,244.84. This represents a 42.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,030,475 shares of company stock worth $56,509,286. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.74.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

