Urban Financial Advisory Corp Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.1% of Urban Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 68,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $84.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.64.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.3166 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

