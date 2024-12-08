Urban Financial Advisory Corp Grows Position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Urban Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the quarter. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 11.6% of Urban Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Urban Financial Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PICB. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 553,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after buying an additional 16,031 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 684,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after buying an additional 92,081 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

PICB opened at $22.35 on Friday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

