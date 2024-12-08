Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

