Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $423.26 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $298.08 and a 52-week high of $423.85. The firm has a market cap of $145.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $397.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.31.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.