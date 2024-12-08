Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $302.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $453.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.26. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $226.71 and a one year high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

