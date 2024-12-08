Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Senior Officer Sells C$27,840.00 in Stock

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Clay Mccreery sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.40, for a total value of C$27,840.00.
Vecima Networks Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of TSE VCM opened at C$17.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Vecima Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.50 and a 1-year high of C$23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$425.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.63.
Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C($0.13). Vecima Networks had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of C$87.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.1799065 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vecima Networks Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Accountability Research decreased their price objective on Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VCM
About Vecima Networks
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vecima Networks
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.