Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Senior Officer Sells C$27,840.00 in Stock

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Clay Mccreery sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.40, for a total value of C$27,840.00.

Vecima Networks Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE VCM opened at C$17.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Vecima Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.50 and a 1-year high of C$23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$425.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C($0.13). Vecima Networks had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of C$87.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.1799065 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vecima Networks Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Separately, Accountability Research decreased their price objective on Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

Further Reading

