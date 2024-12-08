Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 42,345 AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASTS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after buying an additional 2,217,531 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth $21,476,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 228.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,594,000 after purchasing an additional 787,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth $4,757,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Scott Wisniewski sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $62,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 712,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,476,699.20. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $2,066,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,157,182.56. This trade represents a 16.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,524 in the last three months. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ ASTS opened at $25.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $45.90 to $44.70 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.