Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Tenere Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Tenere Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 5.2% of Tenere Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $311.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $579.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $317.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.71.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.74.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

