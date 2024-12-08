Wanchain Trading Up 27% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 27% against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $61.82 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00052282 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000332 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00014435 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00010119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,413,895 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.