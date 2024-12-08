Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Kimelman & Baird LLC

Kimelman & Baird LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 3.6% of Kimelman & Baird LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kimelman & Baird LLC owned about 0.05% of Waste Management worth $44,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 94,414.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,591,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,013,000 after buying an additional 2,588,842 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 20,402.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 868,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,196,000 after acquiring an additional 863,846 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,765,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,537,000 after purchasing an additional 709,678 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 984,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,092,000 after purchasing an additional 702,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 11.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,120,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,072,000 after purchasing an additional 520,096 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $222.19 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $171.15 and a one year high of $230.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.87%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $66,795.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,946.25. This represents a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Waste Management from $213.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Waste Management from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

