Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Watsco were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Watsco by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Price Performance

Watsco stock opened at $526.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.84. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $373.33 and a 1-year high of $571.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.51). Watsco had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSO

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.