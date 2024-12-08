William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for APi Group (NYSE:APG)

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Shares of APG stock opened at $38.60 on Thursday. APi Group has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. APi Group had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 11,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $427,784.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,635 shares in the company, valued at $41,958,802.30. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 53,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $1,986,113.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,478,779 shares in the company, valued at $202,002,581.73. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in APi Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,391,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,079,000 after buying an additional 1,351,013 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in APi Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,901,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,881,000 after buying an additional 324,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in APi Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after buying an additional 106,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in APi Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,723,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,941,000 after buying an additional 132,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in APi Group by 218.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,884,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,545,000 after buying an additional 1,979,931 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

