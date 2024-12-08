Wise (OTCMKTS:WPLCF) Trading 3.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Wise plc (OTCMKTS:WPLCF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.80. 3,176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 69,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

