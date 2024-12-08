World Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 151,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,744,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth $151,827,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,995,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,061,000 after acquiring an additional 593,779 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 649,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,449,000 after purchasing an additional 229,586 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,843,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $14,370,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,980. This represents a 3.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

ENSG stock opened at $144.23 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $158.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.86.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.81%.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.