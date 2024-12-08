Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Makes New $11.41 Million Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 330,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 849.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 5,118,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579,344 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 318.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,270,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,946,000 after buying an additional 2,489,329 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3,243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,192,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,331,000 after buying an additional 2,126,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CSX by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,749,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,917,000 after buying an additional 1,884,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,612,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,112,000 after buying an additional 1,447,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Stephens cut their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

