Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Wrapped Pulse has a total market cap of $727.84 million and approximately $23.37 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Pulse Token Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,618,219,600,291 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,596,088,502,237.50833728. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00008386 USD and is down -5.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 266 active market(s) with $25,276,129.96 traded over the last 24 hours.”

