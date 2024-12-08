XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Holdings Trimmed by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP cut its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in XPEL were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,932,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,548,000 after purchasing an additional 170,265 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 46.3% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 512,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after buying an additional 162,000 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 348,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other XPEL news, Director Mike Klonne sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,344. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $926,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,085,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,307,028.38. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,544 shares of company stock worth $2,606,789. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $45.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.53. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.81. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $60.49.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $112.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

